Man facing violence and motoring charges to face two trials in a year's time

Two trial dates in almost a year's time have been set for a Wigan man who denies motoring offences and violence.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Stuart Martin, 37, of Victoria Street, Platt Bridge, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to hear that on October 11 2023 he will face a jury over allegations of causing actual bodily harm, knife possession and issuing a threat to kill.

A fortnight later a second trial is due to take place at the same court at which he will contest charges that he handled a stolen car.

Bolton Crown Court

He was released on bail until then.