Man facing violence and motoring charges to face two trials in a year's time
Two trial dates in almost a year's time have been set for a Wigan man who denies motoring offences and violence.
By Charles Graham
Stuart Martin, 37, of Victoria Street, Platt Bridge, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to hear that on October 11 2023 he will face a jury over allegations of causing actual bodily harm, knife possession and issuing a threat to kill.
A fortnight later a second trial is due to take place at the same court at which he will contest charges that he handled a stolen car.