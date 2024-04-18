Man finally admits to controlling and coercive behaviour charge
A trial has been scrapped after a local man finally admitted to coercive and controlling behaviour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Williams, 51, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmersdale, was to have appeared before a Bolton Crown Court jury in October next year, having previously denied the charge which related to a woman he abused between October 1 last year and January 9 this year .
But he has now changed his plea. Williams had already admitted to two assaults and criminal damage.
A further charge of threatening her with a knife, which he also denied, will be allowed to lie on file.
Sentencing now takes place on May 23.