James Williams, 51, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmersdale, was to have appeared before a Bolton Crown Court jury in October next year, having previously denied the charge which related to a woman he abused between October 1 last year and January 9 this year .

But he has now changed his plea. Williams had already admitted to two assaults and criminal damage.

A further charge of threatening her with a knife, which he also denied, will be allowed to lie on file.