Man finally admits to controlling and coercive behaviour charge

A trial has been scrapped after a local man finally admitted to coercive and controlling behaviour.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 18:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James Williams, 51, of Chaseley Gardens, Skelmersdale, was to have appeared before a Bolton Crown Court jury in October next year, having previously denied the charge which related to a woman he abused between October 1 last year and January 9 this year .

Read More
Worker suffers horrific injury in Wigan supermarket accident

But he has now changed his plea. Williams had already admitted to two assaults and criminal damage.

A further charge of threatening her with a knife, which he also denied, will be allowed to lie on file.

Sentencing now takes place on May 23.