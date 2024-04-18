Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman in her 40s is believed to have undergone emergency surgery since an horrific incident at the Lidl store on Whitworth Way in Beech Hill.

Police, fire and ambulance service vehicles all rushed to the outlet shortly before its 10pm closing time on Wednesday April 17 after distressed colleagues of the casualty rang 999.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) that they received a call about an accident at Lidl at 9.48pm and arrived eight minutes later.

Emergency services outside the Lidl store in Beech Hill

They added that the woman was taken directly to Salford Royal Hospital with “major trauma leg injuries” and that an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and doctor had all been in attendance, given the seriousness of what had happened.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “At around 10pm on Wednesday April 17, Greater Manchester Police were called to a report of a workplace accident involving an individual on Whitworth Way, Wigan.

“A female sustained life-changing injuries.

"An investigation has been launched in conjunction with Wigan Council.”

They added that the victim was a woman in her 40s who had been working there at the time.

A statement issued by Lidl read: “We can confirm that the emergency services were called to our Wigan, Woodhouse Lane store following a serious incident involving a colleague.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with them and their family at this time.

"Support is being provided by senior management to our store colleagues and we are extremely thankful for the swift action taken by those on site.

"We are also grateful for the prompt response from the emergency services and are working closely with all relevant authorities, providing our full support to their investigations.”

What exactly happened to cause the injuries has not so far been disclosed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two appliances and the technical response vehicle from Leigh were dispatched to the supermarket shortly after 10pm to support GMP and NWAS with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101.