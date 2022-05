Connor Banks, 22, of Eton Terrace, Ince, is charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding William Nicholson on December 2 last year.

Because of the seriousness of the accusation against him, the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court had immediately sent the case to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge.