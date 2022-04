Nial Carney, 46, of Gantley Avenue, Orrell, had been charged with smashing a door and window at The Stag at Orrell Post and initially denied the charge.

But when time came for his trial before Wigan magistrates, he changed his plea to guilty and was ordered to pay a fine, compensation and a victim services surcharge totalling £820.

The Stag Inn, Orrell.