Richard Moore had been due to learn his fate this week after confessing to historical child sex offences.

But the hearing at Chester Crown Court has now been delayed until May 9.

Chester Crown Court

Moore had been due to stand trial earlier this year after initially denying a total of eight criminal charges relating to events alleged to have happened between 1988 and 1992.

But before the hearing started, he pleaded guilty to three of them – including the most serious – and, following discussions with prosecutors, the remainder were allowed to lie on file.

Moore, of Park Crescent, Wigan, admitted to the rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 14.

The hearing was told that there were two complainants – one of whom was the victim of the rape and another a victim of one of the assaults.

Of the other charges, which Moore had continued to deny, were four further counts of indecent assault of an under-14 and one of gross indecency with an under-16.

A judge remanded him in custody again until he returns to court for the postponed sentencing hearing next month.

After his confessions, Wigan Today readers took to social media to vent their disgust and anger at the crimes.

One said: “How terrible that it has taken so long to bring this monster to justice. They should throw away the key.”