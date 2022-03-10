Wigan man charged with having indecent images of children and animal porn

A 41-year-old Wigan man is facing charges concerning the possession of indecent images of children and animals.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:58 pm
Wigan Magistrates' Court

Christopher Dickinson, of Cheltenham Avenue, Ince, stood before borough magistrates accused of having 188 pictures falling into the most serious category of abuse: A.

There are further charges of possessing 123 category B images, 105 category C, and one prohibited picture of a child, plus 22 “extreme porn” images of intercourse between humans and animals.

Read More

Read More
Notorious Wigan robber and thief is sent down for more than two years

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Dickinson will appear on March 30.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here