Wigan man charged with having indecent images of children and animal porn
A 41-year-old Wigan man is facing charges concerning the possession of indecent images of children and animals.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:58 pm
Christopher Dickinson, of Cheltenham Avenue, Ince, stood before borough magistrates accused of having 188 pictures falling into the most serious category of abuse: A.
There are further charges of possessing 123 category B images, 105 category C, and one prohibited picture of a child, plus 22 “extreme porn” images of intercourse between humans and animals.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Dickinson will appear on March 30.