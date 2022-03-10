Wigan man charged with having indecent images of children and animal porn

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Christopher Dickinson, of Cheltenham Avenue, Ince, stood before borough magistrates accused of having 188 pictures falling into the most serious category of abuse: A.

There are further charges of possessing 123 category B images, 105 category C, and one prohibited picture of a child, plus 22 “extreme porn” images of intercourse between humans and animals.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Dickinson will appear on March 30.