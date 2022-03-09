Notorious Wigan robber and thief is sent down for more than two years

An infamous Wigan crook is back behind bars for his latest crime spree.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:28 pm

Josh Andrusjak, 27, of no fixed address, had already admitted to seven charges of stealing make-up pallets from Superdrug and Boots between October 2 and 11 plus the robbery of Superdrug on October 5.

Read More

Read More
Wigan lorry drivers fear for their future after their employer loses its Heinz c...

The total amount of products stolen has been estimated at around £700.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Josh Andrusjak

A Bolton judge heard that Andrusjak has a long record of theft and violence and sentenced him to 25 months in prison.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here