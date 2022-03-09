Notorious Wigan robber and thief is sent down for more than two years
An infamous Wigan crook is back behind bars for his latest crime spree.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:28 pm
Josh Andrusjak, 27, of no fixed address, had already admitted to seven charges of stealing make-up pallets from Superdrug and Boots between October 2 and 11 plus the robbery of Superdrug on October 5.
The total amount of products stolen has been estimated at around £700.
A Bolton judge heard that Andrusjak has a long record of theft and violence and sentenced him to 25 months in prison.