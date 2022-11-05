Man hospitalised with knife wounds following an attack in a Wigan street
A man has been treated for minor injuries after a suspected knife attack.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Nov 2022, 6:49pm
Police were called to Bombay Road in Marsh Green at 9.55pm on Friday November 4 to reports of an assault.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that a male had been injured and he was taken to hospital for treatment although they were neither life-threatening or life-changing.
There had been claims on social media that the incident was a carjacking but police would not be drawn on the matter.