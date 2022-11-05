Man hospitalised with knife wounds following an attack in a Wigan street

Police were called to Bombay Road in Marsh Green at 9.55pm on Friday November 4 to reports of an assault.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that a male had been injured and he was taken to hospital for treatment although they were neither life-threatening or life-changing.

Bombay Road, Marsh Green

There had been claims on social media that the incident was a carjacking but police would not be drawn on the matter.

The spokesperson would only add: “No arrests have been made.