Man hospitalised with knife wounds following an attack in a Wigan street

A man has been treated for minor injuries after a suspected knife attack.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 6:49pm

Police were called to Bombay Road in Marsh Green at 9.55pm on Friday November 4 to reports of an assault.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said that a male had been injured and he was taken to hospital for treatment although they were neither life-threatening or life-changing.

Bombay Road, Marsh Green

There had been claims on social media that the incident was a carjacking but police would not be drawn on the matter.

The spokesperson would only add: “No arrests have been made.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of this attack.”