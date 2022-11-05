Shaun Wane’s side produced a 46-6 win to book themselves a semi-final spot at the Emirates next week.

It was certainly a treat for the onlooking member of the Royal Family.

Her Royal Highness, who was made patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year, was greeted into the stadium by Diane Hawkins, Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester.She then met RLWC2021 CEO John Dutton, RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer and RFL President Clare Balding.

She then was guided to the player’s lounge, where she initially spoke to Esther Britten (RLWC2021 board member and head of hajor events at UK Sport) and Tracy Power (RLWC2021 social impact director).

Following this, she met England’s PDRL World Cup winning side, including Wigan Warriors’ Ben Seward.

The Princess described the recent success of the team as “incredible.”

She then chatted to people from representatives from Community Integrated Care programme, where she handed a range of gifts, which included artwork and knitted items.

The Princess of Wales meets England captain Sam Tomkins

On receiving the latter, she said: “I’ll have to come for some lessons.”

From there she walked down the tunnel and out on the pitch, with Dutton accompanying her, where she greeted players from both teams ahead of the national anthems.

After enjoying an impressive first half, which saw England head into the break with a 38-0 lead, the Princess of Wales then met with the women’s national team.

The Princess of Wales with England Women's Rugby League Team

Craig Richards’ side had enjoyed a great afternoon in the first game of the double-header, beating Canada 54-4.

She spoke to the players about how they first started playing rugby league and how they balance the games with work.

She also wished them well for the rest of the tournament, saying: “Keep it up, and really good luck in your next game.”

As well as this, she also commented on how good the atmosphere was in the DW Stadium.

It proved to be a good day all round for England, with Tommy Makinson among the scorers, with the winger going over for five tries.

Tom Burgess, Dom Young, George Williams and Kallum Watkins all went over as well.

