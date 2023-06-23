News you can trust since 1853
Man in court for first time since being charged with murder of Wigan dad

A man accused of the murder of a Wigan dad has appeared in court for the first time.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, in Kirkstall, Leeds, stood in the dock at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Ian Aspinall, who had been living in Leeds for the past few years after moving from Standish.

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of Ian AspinallA murder inquiry has been launched following the death of Ian Aspinall
Due to the seriousness of the charge, the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court, where Weston will appear on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody until then.

Emergency services were called to a property on Sandford Road shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday to treat an injured man who was reported to be the victim of an assault.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Thursday afternoon.

Leeds Crown CourtLeeds Crown Court
He has since been identified as Mr Aspinall, a former Standish High School pupil who moved to Yorkshire to be closer to his 10-year-old son.