Man in dock accused of causing 'disturbance' at hospital and refusing to leave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has appeared in court accused of causing a "nuisance or disturbance" at a hospital and refusing to leave.

Daniel Pemberton-Ward, 26, of Westbourne Avenue, Leigh, is alleged to have committed an offence at the Royal Bolton Hospital on May 17.

The charge alleges: "While on National Health Service premises, namely Bolton Hospital A&E department, other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care for yourself, caused, without reasonable excuse a nuisance or disturbance to an National Health Service staff member who was working there or was otherwise there in connection with work and refused without reasonable excuse to leave the premises when asked to do so by a National Health Service staff member."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...