Man in dock accused of causing 'disturbance' at hospital and refusing to leave
Daniel Pemberton-Ward, 26, of Westbourne Avenue, Leigh, is alleged to have committed an offence at the Royal Bolton Hospital on May 17.
The charge alleges: "While on National Health Service premises, namely Bolton Hospital A&E department, other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care for yourself, caused, without reasonable excuse a nuisance or disturbance to an National Health Service staff member who was working there or was otherwise there in connection with work and refused without reasonable excuse to leave the premises when asked to do so by a National Health Service staff member."
A plea has not yet been entered and he is next due to appear before Wigan magistrates on August 16.