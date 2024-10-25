Man in the dock after being charged with multiple shoplifting offences

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:08 BST
A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with thefts from multiple shops.

Items worth several hundred pounds were stolen from six stores in Skelmersdale.

A police investigation was launched and a 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

Preston Magistrates' Court.Preston Magistrates' Court.
Preston Magistrates' Court.

Wesley Speakman, 38, of Blakehall, Skelmersdale, was subsequently charged with six counts of theft from a shop.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded on bail until a hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 27.

