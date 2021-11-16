Man is detained after stabbing outside Wigan Tesco store

Police say they were called to what was described as "a large-scale disturbance" at Tesco on Cross Street, Hindley at 8pm on Monday November 15

A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds to the hand and ear, and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The victim later identified himself on social media as Del Sinclaire.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and remains in custody

Mr Sinclaire thanked those who warned him about the assailant, he said: "Thanks to the kids by Tesco who saved my life. I had no idea he was carrying a knife.

"If it wasn't for them I'd be dead."

There had also been sightings of a man on Argyle Street as one resident took to the Hindley Residents Association Facebook group to warn others.

Selina Heaton said: "Be aware, there is a man walking around Argyle Street with a large kitchen knife , talking to himself saying 'I've got a knife'.

"He has just stabbed someone's van. My boyfriend has contacted the police."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "A man in his 40s has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning. Inquiries are ongoing"

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to ring 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.