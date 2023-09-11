Man jailed after ‘eight year campaign of domestic violence’ against Wigan woman
A man was jailed after subjecting a Wigan woman to a terrifying campaign of violence and intimidation.
By Alan Weston
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Declan O'Reilly, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two breaches of a restraining order aimed at preventing him from contacting his ex-partner Jolene Healy, 30, of Standish.
Ms Healy, a mum-of-three, took out the order after being the victim of "eight years of domestic violence" at the hands of O'Reilly, saying "he could have killed me 100 times."
O'Reilly received an 18-month sentence at Manchester Crown Court, of which he will serve half before being released on licence. The court also imposed a 10-year restraining order to prevent him contacting Ms Healy.