Declan O'Reilly, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two breaches of a restraining order aimed at preventing him from contacting his ex-partner Jolene Healy, 30, of Standish.

Ms Healy, a mum-of-three, took out the order after being the victim of "eight years of domestic violence" at the hands of O'Reilly, saying "he could have killed me 100 times."

Manchester Crown Court

