A source has told Wigan Today that the unnamed victim lost his foot in the horrifying collision close to Appley Bridge station shortly before 9.30pm on the evening of Saturday September 9.

They added: “Just after Appley Bridge the driver saw two men on the tracks, sounded his horn, and struck one, the other ran off.

Appley Bridge station

"They managed to get one out from underneath the train but he had no ankle. He was taken to hospital still alive apparently. They couldn’t find the other male.

"The train couldn’t continue until a full investigation was done, so the train was able to pull up to Appley Bridge station to let everyone off for fresh air.

"I managed to pick my family up at 11.30pm from the station.”

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line close to Appley Bridge railway station at 9.29pm on Saturday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be life-changing.