A man has been jailed after being convicted of killing man living on same street in Wigan borough.

Kevin Draper is beginning an 11 year sentence for the manslaughter of Jack O’Brien in December last year.

Emergency services descended on Siddow Common in Leigh on December 3 shortly before 7pm.

Mr O’Brien was taken to a neighbour’s house further along Siddow Common where the occupants phoned for an ambulance, but, sadly, the 27-year-old died from his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and it was established from CCTV inquiries that Draper had entered Mr O’Brien’s house and was also seen walking away.

Officers who arrived on scene were told that the incident hadn’t occurred at the location they were called to, so they looked for any signs of blood outside and then followed the blood trail back to Draper’s home address.

He was arrested the following day when he returned to the street where he also lived to try and get a pair of trainers.

Draper had claimed self-defence – the jury at Manchester Crown Court found him not guilty of murder but convicted him of manslaughter..

Det Insp Matthew Hamer, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "Today's sentencing reflects the severity of Draper's actions and the tragic loss of Jack O'Brien.

"Our thoughts remain with Jack's family and friends during this difficult time.

"We hope this outcome brings some measure of closure to those affected by Draper's actions.

"This case reaffirms our commitment to ensuring justice is served and our streets remain safe.

"We thank local residents for their cooperation and the officers involved for their diligent work in bringing this case to a resolution."

Jack’s mother Tracy O’Brien released a statement on behalf of the family.

She said: “The drive home from the hospital was the longest drive ever. I came back to an empty house and sat in Jack’s bedroom.

“Even now, I haven’t changed anything in that room, even his bedding.

“It will be forever Jack’s bedroom, even when I am gone. I still sit with Jack’s unwashed clothes behind me on the couch, trying to smell Jack on them, a smell which is slowly fading.

“Prior to Jack dying, I had already bought him Christmas presents which I had wrapped all ready for Christmas Day.

“Jack loved Christmas, a day we would all spend together as a big family. He would always be the first up to open his presents.

“Those presents still remain unopened in Jack’s bedroom. Although we spent the Christmas together, the day was just not normal. Jack was not there. The day felt quiet, but we had to do it for the grandchildren.

“You [Draper] viciously attacked him, causing deep stab wounds that took his life, but you also took mine.

“I will never be able to touch, hear or hug my boy again, I just have memories, pictures and his ashes.

“I don’t eat or sleep, and when I do sleep I don’t want to wake up because the reality is Jack.”