A major food retailer has confirmed it will be moving into a former supermarket building in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frozen food and grocery chain Farmfoods is set to open a store in what was once home to Aldi, on Princess Road, Ashton.

The building has stood empty since December when Aldi relocated to its new supermarket at the former Arnold Clarke showroom on Wigan Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Farmfoods confirmed a store will be opening there, but told Wigan Today they did not have an opening date yet and did not want to say anything further.

Farmfoods will move into the former Aldi supermarket on Princess Road, Ashton

The firm is already recruiting for staff members – including retail assistants, supervisors and an assistant manager – on its website.

Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher welcomed the arrival of Farmfoods and said he believed around 20 jobs would be created.

He said: “I'm pleased to confirm that Farmfoods will be opening a new store at the former Aldi site on Princess Road in Ashton this summer, or potentially early autumn. Following a recent conversation with the property director, I’ve had confirmation that the company is moving ahead with its plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a welcome step forward for Ashton. The unit has been vacant for some time, and the team has been working hard behind the scenes to help bring it back into use. It’s encouraging to see that effort paying off, with around 20 new jobs set to be created and a fresh boost for our local high street.

"This good news comes at a time when our community is also facing challenges. The closure of Electric Glass Fiber UK in Hindley Green at the end of June is a significant loss, with around 250 skilled jobs being lost, including some held by residents here in Ashton. The factory has played a vital role in the UK’s green manufacturing sector and its closure will be felt deeply across the area.

“While we must acknowledge the scale of this loss, it’s also important to recognise and support new investment where it’s happening. The Farmfoods development is a step in the right direction, and I remain committed to backing further regeneration plans across our area.”