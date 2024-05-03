Man made threats of violence against three people, Wigan court hears
Kieran Woods, 35, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour with intent to provoke fear of violence against a man and a woman on April 22.
He also faces a charge of issuing a threat to kill on the same day but has not yet entered a plea to that. Woods is also charged with threatening another man on December 7 last year and has entered a not guilty plea.
A trial has been scheduled for Manchester Magistrates' Court on August 22 for that one.
The case of threatening two people was adjourned until April 1 next year when he will reappear before the Wigan bench.
In each instance Woods is on bail so long as he has no contact with the complainants nor enters the street where they live.