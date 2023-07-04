News you can trust since 1853
Man makes first appearance before judge on charge of murdering Skelmersdale teenager Dylan Bragger

A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering Skelmersdale teen Dylan Bragger.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29.

A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, SkelmersdaleDylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and appeared before Preston magistrates on Saturday.

Now he has made his first appearance at Preston Crown Court. During a brief hearing it was ruled that a pre-trial preparation hearing would take place on September 4 and a pre-trial review on September 13.

Should Figueiredo deny the charge – he has not yet entered a plea – then a trial has been scheduled to begin on January 2.

In the meantime the defendant is remanded in custody.

Paying tribute to Dylan, his family described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the investigation to call police on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.