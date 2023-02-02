Trevor Bennett appeared before borough justices to hear a total of 14 charges of historical sexual assault against him read out to the bench.

The hearing was told there are four complainants in all.

One alleges four counts of indecent assault when she was under the age of 14 between October 1973 and December 1974.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The remaining charges bar one concern a charge of sexual touching of girls under the age of 13 which are alleged to have happened between January 2009 and December 2012.

One of the complainants was aged between eight and 12 during those periods and has brought four charges of sexual touching plus one of assault by penetration.

Another was aged between six and 10 between those times and alleges that she was sexually assaulted twice, and the fourth complainant says that she was molested three times between the ages of five and 11.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed in Wigan.

Bennett, of Bridgewater Road, Mosley Common, near Leigh, has yet to enter a plea formally although the court was told that he has indicated that he will deny the charges and so a trial will eventually take place.

Because of the severity of the charges, the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance before a judge on March 8.