Man ordered to compensate his assault victim
Attacking a woman has landed a Wigan man with a big bill and a restraining order.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:39 am
Damon Sidwell, 44, of Standishgate in Wigan, stood in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit to assaulting Louise Gregson by causing her actual bodily harm on September 24 last year.
The restraining order imposed by the bench lasts for 12 months and, when a fine, compensation, court cost and victim services surcharge are added together, Sidwell has £895 to stump up.