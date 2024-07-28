Man ordered to pay more than £1,300 for going to Wigan house with closure order
A man who entered a house which was subject to a closure order has been left with a hefty bill.
Christopher Unsworth, 37, of Erica Walk, Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to going to the property on Norfolk Close, Hindley, on October 25, but was convicted after a trial.
Wigan magistrates imposed a £660 fine and ordered him to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £264 surcharge.