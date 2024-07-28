Man ordered to pay more than £1,300 for going to Wigan house with closure order

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man who entered a house which was subject to a closure order has been left with a hefty bill.

Christopher Unsworth, 37, of Erica Walk, Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to going to the property on Norfolk Close, Hindley, on October 25, but was convicted after a trial.

Wigan magistrates imposed a £660 fine and ordered him to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £264 surcharge.