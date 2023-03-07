News you can trust since 1853
Man prosecuted under an 1861 act for obstructing trains at Wigan Wallgate

A 65-year-old man has been accused of attacking a woman and causing trains to be delayed by trespassing on the lines at Wigan Wallgate station.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Colin Monk, of Slaidburn Drive, Accrington, is charged with assaulting Ziggy Smolen by beating her on June 29 last year and on the same day causing the obstruction of an engine or carriage and trespass.

The two rail-related charges are being prosecuted under the 1949 British Transport Commission Act and the Malicious Damage Act of 1861.

No pleas have yet been entered and the hearing was adjourned until April 14 for case management hearing which Monk need not attend.