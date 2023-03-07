Man prosecuted under an 1861 act for obstructing trains at Wigan Wallgate
A 65-year-old man has been accused of attacking a woman and causing trains to be delayed by trespassing on the lines at Wigan Wallgate station.
By Charles Graham
Colin Monk, of Slaidburn Drive, Accrington, is charged with assaulting Ziggy Smolen by beating her on June 29 last year and on the same day causing the obstruction of an engine or carriage and trespass.
The two rail-related charges are being prosecuted under the 1949 British Transport Commission Act and the Malicious Damage Act of 1861.