Colin Monk, of Slaidburn Drive, Accrington, is charged with assaulting Ziggy Smolen by beating her on June 29 last year and on the same day causing the obstruction of an engine or carriage and trespass.

The two rail-related charges are being prosecuted under the 1949 British Transport Commission Act and the Malicious Damage Act of 1861.

Wigan Wallgate railway station