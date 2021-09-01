Man released under investigation as murder probe continues into woman's death at Wigan house
A murder suspect has been released under investigation as police continue to look into the death of a woman found at a house in Wigan.
A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder after Eileen Brabbin, 64, was found dead at her home on Glemsford Close, in Hawkley Hall, in the early hours of Monday, August 2.
He was released on bail by police until today and a spokesman has confirmed he has now been released under investigation.
This is used by the police instead of bail while they are continuing to look into an offence, but it has no time limits or conditions like bail.
Emergency services were called to the semi-detached house at 4.10am on Monday, August 2 to a report of the death of a woman.
Mrs Brabbin was confirmed to have died and an investigation was launched, with the house cordoned off as police officers conducted their inquiries.
An inquest into her death has been formally opened at Bolton Coroner's Court and adjourned for a full hearing, on a date yet to be set.
