Wigan woman whose death sparked murder probe is named as inquest opens
An inquest has opened into the death of a woman at the centre of a murder probe.
Eileen Brabbin, 64, was found dead at her home on Glemsford Close, in Hawkley Hall, in the early hours of Monday, August 2.
Mrs Brabbin’s death sparked an investigation by the police, with a man in his 60s arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was released on bail and police are continuing to investigate what happened.
At the time, Det Insp John Davies, from Greater Manchester Police, said he was “keeping an open mind” about the circumstances of her death, but he was not looking for anyone else.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7257.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here