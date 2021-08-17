Wigan woman whose death sparked murder probe is named as inquest opens

Eileen Brabbin, 64, was found dead at her home on Glemsford Close, in Hawkley Hall, in the early hours of Monday, August 2.

Mrs Brabbin’s death sparked an investigation by the police, with a man in his 60s arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police outside the house on Glemsford Close after Eileen Brabbin's death

He was released on bail and police are continuing to investigate what happened.

At the time, Det Insp John Davies, from Greater Manchester Police, said he was “keeping an open mind” about the circumstances of her death, but he was not looking for anyone else.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7257.