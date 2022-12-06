Police are appealing for witnesses to the brawl on Railway Road close to Leigh town centre at around 3am on Sunday December 4.

Officers descended on the scene after it was reported that three males travelling in a grey car were throwing bricks through windows of a premises in the area.

The vehicle then collided with a pedestrian and a fight broke out.

A general view of Railway Road

One man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening or life changing.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of violent disorder, grievous bodily harm and causing GBH with intent – the most serious type of assault after attempted murder.

The man has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident - or may have footage - to please get in touch.