Two men charged in connection with vicious town centre attacks
Two men have been charged in connection with two violent incidents in St Helens only minutes apart.
At around midnight on Friday December 2, officers on patrol saw two men attacking another man on Fleet Lane, off Parr Stocks Road.
The victim suffered injuries to his face and a parked vehicle was damaged on the road.
Daniel Statham, 31, of Pollitt Crescent, Clock Face, was charged with affray and criminal damage.
Jack Woosnam, 23, of Central Drive, Haydock, was charged with affray and criminal damage.
Following inquiries, both have since been charged with causing actual bodily harm in connection with an incident around 11.30pm on Thursday December 1, in which a man was assaulted in a taxi on New Cross Street South, sustaining facial and leg injuries.
Both appeared at court to be remanded in custody for trial on Wednesday January 9.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with reference 22000885993.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111.