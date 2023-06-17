Man seriously injured after gang chase him into a Wigan shop and stab him with broken bottles
The distressed victim had earlier run into the Right Choices convenience store on Norley Hall Avenue, Norley, asking staff at the till for help.
Moments later, six men burst in and attacked him, picking bottles off the shelves, smashing the bottoms off them and then repeatedly stabbing him in the body with the jagged glass.
The gang fled and the victim, bleedly profusely, staggered out into the car park where he collapsed.
An ambulance rushed the man – named locally as Scott Brown – to hospital while police sealed off the shop and launched their investigations.
The incident took place some time after 9pm on Friday June 16.
Right Choices shop assistant Shekhar Raju said: “It was horrible and very sad for the man.
"They must have been chasing him and he wanted protection, but the men came in after him less than a minute after he arrived.