Officers were called to a residential cul-de-sac in Worsley Mesnes on the evening of Saturday, July 8, after it was reported that a shot had been fired at a property on Fisher Close. No-one was injured.

Police later issued an appeal for information to help locate a man they said could have vital information about the incident.

This included witnesses and any CCTV or dash-cam footage following the terrifying incident, which happened at around 10pm.

Scott Higgins, 34, of Kirkhall Lane in Leigh

Police have now revealed they apprehended and arrested the man they were looking for – 34-year-old Scott Higgins – on Worsley Mesnes Drive on Wednesday.

Higgins, of Kirkhall Lane in Leigh, has been charged with attempted murder, along with: possession of a bladed article, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a bladed article in a public place, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice.

Det Insp Lee Gridley, of Wigan CID, said: "This manhunt was undertaken by my team, who were relentless in their pursuit of Higgins.

"By using CCTV and public intelligence, they were able to locate and apprehend him. This is sure to be a huge relief to the communities in both Wigan and Leigh.

"If anyone has any information regarding this case, we urge you to contact 101 quoting log number 3918-080723.