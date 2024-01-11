Man spared immediate jail term after finally admitting to two Wigan assaults
A Wigan man who launched two attacks is awaiting his fate after finally confessing.
Adam Bradburn had initially denied causing George Jones grievous bodily harm and assaulting PC Farrelly by beating on February 20, 2022.
But before a trial could take place this month at Bolton Crown Court, he changed his pleas.
He was given a two-year custodial sentence which was suspended for 18 months.
The judge also ordered him to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work plus 15 days’ rehabilitation activities and to attend an alcohol treatment programme.