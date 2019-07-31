Man stole 21 plant pots from Wigan supermarket

A man has admitted to stealing 21 potted plants worth £197 from a Wigan supermarket.

Suspicions were raised when police spotted the plants in a car parked at the Aldi store on May 1, but inquiries revealed they had actually been taken from Asda at Robin Retail Park.

The vehicle’s owner George Spring, 46, pleaded guilty to stealing the plants when he appeared before Wigan magistrates.

His solicitor said he had gone to the supermarket to do some shopping, but “simply took the opportunity” to steal when he saw the plants on display.

He was struggling financially after his benefits were stopped and was “embarrassed and ashamed of his actions”, the court heard.

Spring, of Northwood, Kirkby, was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.