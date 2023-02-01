The unprovoked assault took place on Atherton Road in Hindley at around 11pm on December 10, while the victim was waiting for a taxi after attending Bongo’s Bingo at Monaco Ballroom.

He was hospitalised following the incident and required surgery on his jaw, which he is still recovering from.

Slurs were also directed towards the victim.

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack in Hindley

No arrests have been made.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as they believe he could help with the investigation, along with identifying two women and a man who may also have vital information.

The two women are both white, one with long blonde hair, a lean build and around 5ft 6ins in height, the other with long brown curly hair and of a medium build.

Another white man was also present of a bigger build, in his late 20s with short brown hair.

All are said to have Manchester accents.

PC Alex Wright of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district said; “We are now appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened or who may know who this person is as well as helping us identify the other people described so they can assist with our investigation.

“After conducting a number of inquiries since the incident was reported shortly after it happened, we are now in a position to ask for the help of the public into what was a serious assault we believe may have been of a homophobic nature.

"The victim is continuing to be supported while the investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has any information, or witnessed the incident, they are asked to call 0161 856 7225 direct, 101 or through the LiveChat function on gmp.police.uk quoting log number 3244 of 10/12/22.

