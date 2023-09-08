Police hunt arsonists after two cars are destroyed by fire on Wigan borough street
A manhunt has been launched for arsonists who torched two cars outside their owners’ homes.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:19 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The BMW and Subaru, which were parked near to each other, went up in flames on Ullswater Road, Tyldesley, shortly before midnight on Thursday September 7.
A crew from Atherton fire station was quickly on the scene but all they could do was damp down the flames, both vehicles already being beyond salvage.
It is thought that the cause of the blazes was deliberate and a police investigation has been launched.