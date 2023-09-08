News you can trust since 1853
Police hunt arsonists after two cars are destroyed by fire on Wigan borough street

A manhunt has been launched for arsonists who torched two cars outside their owners’ homes.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:19 BST
The BMW and Subaru, which were parked near to each other, went up in flames on Ullswater Road, Tyldesley, shortly before midnight on Thursday September 7.

A crew from Atherton fire station was quickly on the scene but all they could do was damp down the flames, both vehicles already being beyond salvage.

A general view of Ullswater Road, Tyldesley, where two cars were set on fireA general view of Ullswater Road, Tyldesley, where two cars were set on fire
It is thought that the cause of the blazes was deliberate and a police investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.