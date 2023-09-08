Watch more videos on Shots!

The BMW and Subaru, which were parked near to each other, went up in flames on Ullswater Road, Tyldesley, shortly before midnight on Thursday September 7.

A crew from Atherton fire station was quickly on the scene but all they could do was damp down the flames, both vehicles already being beyond salvage.

A general view of Ullswater Road, Tyldesley, where two cars were set on fire

It is thought that the cause of the blazes was deliberate and a police investigation has been launched.