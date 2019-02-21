Man suffers serious head injuries in Wigan town centre assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in Wigan town centre.



Shortly after 3.05pm today (Thursday 21 February 2019), police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted just outside the Raven Hotel on Wallgate.

Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1276 of 21/02/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle are at the scene