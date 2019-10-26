Man taken to hospital after reports of stabbing in Wigan town centre

A police investigation is under way after a man was stabbed in Wigan town centre.



Emergency services were called to Mesnes Street at noon on Saturday, with the air ambulance landing near Wigan Youth Zone.

Police are investigating the stabbing

It is understood a man was nicked with a knife during a confrontation with someone he knew.

A police spokesman described it as an "isolated and targeted" incident and said there was not thought to be any threat to the public.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.