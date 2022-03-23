Masked knifeman threats Wigan shop staff in bungled armed raid

Terrified staff were threatened at knifepoint in a bungled raid on a Wigan convenience store.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:40 am

A masked would-be robber burst into the mini-mart on Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday March 23 and pulled out a blade.

He threatened the two assistants inside, but they stood their ground and refused to hand anything over and eventually he ran out of the store without taking anything.

The victims were left shaken but physically unharmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The mini-mart on Kitt Green Road

Read More

Read More
Ukrainian family seeks refuge in Wigan - at a cost of leaving loved ones behind

Police are appealing for wtinesses to come forward. The raider is described as male, of slim build, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a balaclava mask.

It is not known in which direction he ran after leaving the shop, nor whether he had a getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the crime number 2844 of March 22. Alternatively ring the freephone Crimestoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here