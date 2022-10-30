Man to stand trial on domestic abuse charges including coercion and sexual assault
A trial date has been set for a 27-year-old Wigan borough man facing a string of domestic abuse charges.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Luke Coleman, 27, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, faces six allegations including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31 this year and coercive behaviour between October 1 and 2020 and April 17 2022.
There are four further charges, all of causing actual bodily harm: on January 27 2021, January 17 2022, April 1 to 22 2022 and April 22.