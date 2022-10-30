Man to stand trial on domestic abuse charges including coercion and sexual assault

Luke Coleman, 27, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, faces six allegations including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31 this year and coercive behaviour between October 1 and 2020 and April 17 2022.

There are four further charges, all of causing actual bodily harm: on January 27 2021, January 17 2022, April 1 to 22 2022 and April 22.

Bolton Crown Court

All the offences are alleged to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.