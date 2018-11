A Wigan man will be sentenced by a judge after he admitted going to Wigan Infirmary armed with a deadly weapon.



Scott Adamson, 30, of Scholes Street, Wigan, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates charged with being found in a public place - namely the hospital - with a lock knife contrary to the Prevention of Crime Act 1953.

Justices released him on unconditional bail pending his sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on November 28.