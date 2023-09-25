News you can trust since 1853
Man treated for knife wounds after attack on Wigan council estate

A man was rushed to hospital with knife wounds after an attack on a Wigan housing estate.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 20:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 20:08 BST
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Saddleback Road in Norley on the evening of Sunday September 24.

A neighbour who was one of the first on the scene said they were sick and tired of the violence in the neighbourhood and called on the council to be more careful about who is housed there.

A general view of Saddleback Road, Norley, where the attack took placeA general view of Saddleback Road, Norley, where the attack took place
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called shortly before 8pm yesterday evening (Sunday September 24) to a report of an assault on Saddleback Road in Wigan.

“A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Anyone with information should contact police online at gmp.police.uk, if able, or via 101 quoting incident 3155 of 24/09/2023

“Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told Wigan Today: “We as residents live in fear on this road and have done for over 12 months now due to who the council are choosing to reside in the flats.

"We are a family community and have all lived here for many years but we are being forced to look at selling our homes as we have daily occurrences of crimes like this.

"Last week an innocent resident was beaten and had three broken ribs by a known psychopath who has been living at a particular address nearby for two years and the local authority was unaware who was actually occupying the flat.

"It turned out he is a dangerous individual who shouldn’t have been housed among families.”

Wigan Council has been asked for a response.