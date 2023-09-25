Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Saddleback Road in Norley on the evening of Sunday September 24.

A neighbour who was one of the first on the scene said they were sick and tired of the violence in the neighbourhood and called on the council to be more careful about who is housed there.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Saddleback Road, Norley, where the attack took place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called shortly before 8pm yesterday evening (Sunday September 24) to a report of an assault on Saddleback Road in Wigan.

“A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Anyone with information should contact police online at gmp.police.uk, if able, or via 101 quoting incident 3155 of 24/09/2023

“Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told Wigan Today: “We as residents live in fear on this road and have done for over 12 months now due to who the council are choosing to reside in the flats.

"We are a family community and have all lived here for many years but we are being forced to look at selling our homes as we have daily occurrences of crimes like this.

"Last week an innocent resident was beaten and had three broken ribs by a known psychopath who has been living at a particular address nearby for two years and the local authority was unaware who was actually occupying the flat.

"It turned out he is a dangerous individual who shouldn’t have been housed among families.”