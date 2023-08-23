Curtis Fox from Skelmersdale is accused of a series of violent crimes but failed to appear at court while on bail and so an arrest warrant has been issued.

He is accused of attempted wounding with intent (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder), criminal damage, threatening with a bladed article in a public place and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Curtis Fox is wanted for offences in both Lancashire and Merseyside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Merseyside.

Fox is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The 27-year-old has links to Southport and the Greater Manchester area.