Man wanted for series of violent crimes is hunted by police
Curtis Fox from Skelmersdale is accused of a series of violent crimes but failed to appear at court while on bail and so an arrest warrant has been issued.
He is accused of attempted wounding with intent (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder), criminal damage, threatening with a bladed article in a public place and possessing a bladed article in a public place.
He is also wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Merseyside.
Fox is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
The 27-year-old has links to Southport and the Greater Manchester area.
To pass on information ring 101 but if there are immediate sightings, the public are advised not to approach Fox but to dial 999 for emergency assistance.