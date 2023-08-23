News you can trust since 1853
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a fugitive from justice – but urging the public not to approach him.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Curtis Fox from Skelmersdale is accused of a series of violent crimes but failed to appear at court while on bail and so an arrest warrant has been issued.

He is accused of attempted wounding with intent (the most serious form of assault after attempted murder), criminal damage, threatening with a bladed article in a public place and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Curtis Fox is wanted for offences in both Lancashire and MerseysideCurtis Fox is wanted for offences in both Lancashire and Merseyside
He is also wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in Merseyside.

Fox is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The 27-year-old has links to Southport and the Greater Manchester area.

To pass on information ring 101 but if there are immediate sightings, the public are advised not to approach Fox but to dial 999 for emergency assistance.