Man who blackmailed prison officer over jail move will spend more time behind bars

Sean Jones, 25, was due to be moved from HMP Hindley to another prison in November 2019 due to his disruptive attitude.

But he was not happy about the plans and asked for a meeting with a prison official.

During the meeting, Jones passed the prison officer a note containing threats towards his family if the move went ahead.

The letter was immediately reported to the police and Jones was transferred to a prison in the North West in February 2020.

But during the move, more threats were made towards staff and a mobile phone was found among his property.

On November 23, 2020 - the day Jones was due be released from prison for possessing an imitation firearm and dangerous driving - he was arrested and charged for blackmail and remanded in custody.

He has now been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison at Bolton Crown Court, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to sending a letter conveying a threat, threats to commit damage and possession of a mobile phone in prison.

PC David Fairhurst, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: “This crime was carefully thought out and planned, and Jones used intimidation and threats to try and get what he wanted.

“The threats left the victims feeling worried for the safety of their families. It is clear that this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“It is only right that Jones remains behind bars for the next four-and-a-half years."