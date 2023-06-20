News you can trust since 1853
Man who denies repeatedly dumping waste at a Wigan beauty spot is give a trial date

A trial date has been set for a man accused of repeatedly fly-tipping at a Wigan beauty spot.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Desmond Alker, 50, of Beacon Road, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices accused of three counts of illegally depositing waste at Beacon Country Park.

The first charge is of dumping bags of household rubbish there in July 2020, the second concerns leave a mental drum at the park in January last year, and the third accuses him of leaving more household waste, including a black bin bag, clothing, a wooden cupboard door, DVDs and a broken vacuum cleaner on November 15 in 2022.

Bickershaw Country Park Bickershaw Country Park
All the waste disposals were alleged to have been carried out without the proper permit and thus he was in breach of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

A trial is now scheduled to take place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 9.