Officers have noticed an increase of damage being caused around the St Helens Road area of Leigh, located close to Gilded Hollins Primary School.

One address in particular is said to be being targeted which, they say, is very frightening for the family.

A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “The offenders are turning up to the area in vehicles and armed with bricks, so we know these aren’t opportunist youths causing anti-social behaviour.

Police have seen an increase of damage near Gilded Hollins Primary School

“We believe this could be a case of mistaken identity, and ask if anyone is aware of these incidents, have any CCTV footage or information to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with the police on 101.