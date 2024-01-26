Man who killed a Skelmersdale schoolboy in frenzied knife attack is jailed for life
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Preston Crown Court, Felipe Diglio Figueiredo, 28, was told he will have to serve a minimum of 23 years – one for each of the knife blows he inflicted - before being eligible for parole.
Police were called to Digmoor Road in Skelmersdale at just after 9pm on June 29 2023, where Dylan was found with multiple stab injuries to his chest, neck, abdomen and arms.
Despite best efforts of emergency services on scene, the schoolboy was pronounced dead shortly after and a murder investigation was launched.
Officers investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding the horrific attack, revealed how Figueiredo’s movements leading up to and following the incident had been caught on CCTV.
A jury heard how a motorbike had been stolen from Figueiredo’s home the previous evening, and following a flurry of sightings of the motorbike being ridden through nearby streets, Figueiredo set off from his home at around 8.35pm to find it.
The court head he conducted his own investigation to find the motorbike, receiving information from social media users who had seen it being ridden that evening.
A witness told how Dylan and another man crossed the footbridge over Digmoor Road, where Figueiredo confronted the pair and a scuffle ensued. This cumulated in Figueiredo and Dylan falling down the embankment and into the bushes below, where Dylan sustained his mortal injuries and where he was ultimately found by emergency services.
Following the attack, Figueiredo fled the scene, leaving Dylan to die and discarding the knife. Once home, he called police and admitted to the stabbing, but claimed that it had been in self-defence after Dylan had first tried to attack him.
Video doorbell footage was recovered by officers showing Figueiredo walking through nearby streets in the moments before the fatal stabbing. In this footage, an outline of a knife is seen protruding through the back of Figueiredo’s waistband, concealed by his jumper.
Figueiredo would later claim he hadn’t realised that he had taken the knife from Dylan and made punching motions only to defend himself. A post-mortem examination of Dylan’s body proved inconsistent with this account, both in the sheer volume of injuries as well as Dylan’s defensive wounds, but also due to the type of lacerations made – the longest of which was 13cm.
Though the knife was never recovered, Lancashire Constabulary officers found a knife sheath at the scene. The sheath was found to contain Figueiredo’s DNA, which was inconsistent with his account of managing to overpower Dylan in an act of self-defence, only when the knife had already been removed from the sheath.
Following the trial, the jury found Figueiredo unanimously guilty of murder.
Dylan’s mother in a statement outside court following the sentencing said: “Every morning, we wake up and remind ourselves that our boy Dylan is gone, gone forever.
“He was 15 years old, full of life and described by anyone who knew him as a big friendly giant with a heart of gold. Dylan was a boy who would light up the room when he walked in, he would have you laughing until you couldn’t breathe.