Man’s attacker is spared jail term
A man who admitted to launching a savage attack has been spared an immediate prison sentence.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:44 pm
Robert Aspinall, 30, of Douglas Street, Atherton, had appeared before a Bolton judge to deny the intentional malicious wounding of Graham Mitchell, but admit a lesser alternative charge of GBH in relation to an incident on August 16 and this was accepted by the prosection.
Returning to learn his fate, Aspinall was given a 10-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
