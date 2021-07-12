Man’s attacker is spared jail term

Robert Aspinall, 30, of Douglas Street, Atherton, had appeared before a Bolton judge to deny the intentional malicious wounding of Graham Mitchell, but admit a lesser alternative charge of GBH in relation to an incident on August 16 and this was accepted by the prosection.

Returning to learn his fate, Aspinall was given a 10-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

