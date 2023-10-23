Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between 9pm and midnight on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th October, a white transit van and a white VW Golf attended the showroom located on Pennyhurst Street, Wigan.

The lock to the gate was broken before the van entered the yard and reversed right up to the building.

The raid took place on Pennyhurst Street, Wigan

The offenders, all wearing dark clothing and face coverings, climbed on the van roof and smashed a first-floor window. They then entered the showroom via the broken window and proceeded to wheel out several KTM off-road motorcycles.

One by one, they wheeled the bikes out of the window, onto the van roof and then dropped them off the van onto some drop bags below.

The offenders make a total of three visits to the showroom throughout this timeframe, loading the van up with motorcycles on each occasion.

They were seen leaving via Wilcock Street in the direction of Miry Lane, however the direction of travel from Miry Lane is currently unknown.

These models were among the 14 off-road bikes stolen

The total value of the theft is approximately £120,000.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist their investigation.

Information can be shared via 101 or 0161 856 7226, quoting log 1003 of 14/10/23.

You can also report information to GMP's website using the ‘report’ tool: www.gmp.police.uk