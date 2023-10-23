News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Masked men make three separate raids on Wigan showroom to steal motorbikes worth £120k

A group of masked men made three separate visits to a Wigan showroom to steal 14 off-road bikes, worth a total of around £120k.
By Alan Weston
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Between 9pm and midnight on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th October, a white transit van and a white VW Golf attended the showroom located on Pennyhurst Street, Wigan.

The lock to the gate was broken before the van entered the yard and reversed right up to the building.

Read More
Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following horror crash involving...
The raid took place on Pennyhurst Street, WiganThe raid took place on Pennyhurst Street, Wigan
The raid took place on Pennyhurst Street, Wigan
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The offenders, all wearing dark clothing and face coverings, climbed on the van roof and smashed a first-floor window. They then entered the showroom via the broken window and proceeded to wheel out several KTM off-road motorcycles.

One by one, they wheeled the bikes out of the window, onto the van roof and then dropped them off the van onto some drop bags below.

The offenders make a total of three visits to the showroom throughout this timeframe, loading the van up with motorcycles on each occasion.

They were seen leaving via Wilcock Street in the direction of Miry Lane, however the direction of travel from Miry Lane is currently unknown.

These models were among the 14 off-road bikes stolenThese models were among the 14 off-road bikes stolen
These models were among the 14 off-road bikes stolen

The total value of the theft is approximately £120,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist their investigation.

Information can be shared via 101 or 0161 856 7226, quoting log 1003 of 14/10/23.

You can also report information to GMP's website using the ‘report’ tool: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers - anonymously – on 0800 555 111.