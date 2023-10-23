News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following horror crash involving Wigan schoolboy

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a rush hour Wigan road smash a week ago in which a young schoolboy was seriously injured.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:04 BST
Police and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were called to Ormskirk Road in Pemberton at around 8.21am on Monday October 16 to reports of a road traffic collision.

Concerned passers-by also took to social media, after reporting “loads of police and paramedics” at the scene.

Street view of where the collision occurred this morning in Ormskirk Road, PembertonStreet view of where the collision occurred this morning in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Street view of where the collision occurred this morning in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
One described “a small schoolboy” lying in the road, with a cordon up outside the Lidl store.

Another said: “Had to divert through Norley earlier...I wondered what had happened. Police tape all across the road.”

A spokesperson for NWAS said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a pedestrian at 08.21.

"A boy received treatment at the scene before being transported to hospital for treatment of major-trauma related injuries.”

No update on the casualty’s condition has since been given.

But officers investigating the collision have now issued a fresh appeal for information.

A spokesperson for GMP Traffic wrote on social media: “GMP are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred on Monday October 16 at approximately 8.30am on Ormskirk Road, Wigan.

"Anyone with information, particularly CCTV or dash cam please contact PC 13854 Cowin via email [email protected].”

