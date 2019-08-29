Mindless yobs pelt Wigan bus with bricks - narrowly missing pensioner's head

Yobs pelted a Wigan bus with bricks, shattering a window just inches from a pensioner passenger’s head.

Aside from the driver, the 71-year-old from Springfield, who does not want to be identified, was the only person on the Stagecoach circular through Beech Hill last Thursday night when it was ambushed.

He told the Wigan Post: “We were driving along Acacia Crescent when there were a series of loud bangs.

“I know the driver and shouted to him ‘what was that?’ and he replied ‘kids throwing bricks.’

I looked over my shoulder and saw that the window just behind me and another one has been shattered.

“It’s toughened glass so it stayed in place and there was little debris but it does shake you up.

“You also wonder what might have happened if it had hit the front window when the bus was in motion. It could’ve caused the driver to crash.

“He rang HQ and they told him he would have to park up and wait. I walked home - that wasn’t a problem.

“But it wasn’t a nice experience and it makes you think it could’ve been a lot worse.”

The single-decker had set off on its circular route from Wigan bus station at 10.45pm on August 22 and came under attack around 10 minutes later.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident occurred on the Wigan - Beech Hill circular service at 22.55pm last Thursday night as the bus was passing through Acacia Crescent.

“Customer safety is our utmost priority and we’re supporting Greater Manchester Police while a full investigation is carried out.”

Anyone with information about the attack are asked to contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.