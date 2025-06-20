A new pilot scheme which has seen school-children play a lead role in promoting community safety in Wigan borough has ended with an awards ceremony.

The Mini-Blue Light project at St Gabriel’s Primary in Leigh encouraged year six pupils to learn about the public services helping to keep their communities safe.

They also had their say on key topics such as tackling anti-social behaviour, water safety and crime prevention.

Police officers s well as colleagues from Wigan Council, GMFRS and NWAS attended the ceremony

Overseen by the borough’s Community Safety Partnership – a collaboration by Wigan Council, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service – the educational pilot project began in November.

Monthly sessions saw the students explore a range of community safety topics and provide an insight into the people behind our emergency services, encouraging them to positively contribute to their communities.

The awards ceremony at Leigh Sports Village was attended by officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh Neighbourhood Team, alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and the North West Ambulance Service.

A post by GMP Wigan and Leigh said: “Our goal is to break down barriers within our communities by engaging young people in a positive, educational, and enjoyable way.

“The project has been a huge success, and we’re hopeful it will be rolled out across the borough in the near future.”

At the launch of the scheme, Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies, said: “This scheme is a first for the region and represents what the Community Safety Partnership is all about.

“It will promote working together as partners to tackle community concerns and make the borough a safe place to live, work, relax, and learn.

“We’re incredibly pleased to deliver this pilot for the Mini Blue Light scheme and look forward to hearing the important views of our young people and incorporating their voice into our approach.”

Insp Sam Davies, from GMP’s Wigan district, added: “The Mini Blue Light Scheme presents an exciting opportunity to connect with young people in our community and help them foster a deeper understanding of safety, trust and our three services.

"By actively engaging with Year 6, we aim to not only educate them about community safety, but build positive lasting relationships in a way that empowers and inspires them in the future."